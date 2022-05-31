How Daniel Defense Gun Maker Markets Their Massacre Machines

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 31 May 2022 10:48 Hits: 6

Company founder and CEO Marty Daniel fashions himself as a provocateur who ridicules gun control proposals and uses publicity stunts to drum up sales. Via the New York Times:

After one of its military-style rifles was used in the Texas elementary school shooting on Tuesday, the gun manufacturer Daniel Defense published a pop-up statement on its home page sending “thoughts and prayers” to the community of Uvalde, Texas, and pledging to cooperate with the authorities.

When the pop-up disappeared, a different message took center stage: a promotion, adorned with gold-encased bullets, for a sweepstakes to win $15,000 worth of guns or ammunition.

The Texas shooting, which left 19 schoolchildren and two teachers dead and more than a dozen wounded, has put a national spotlight on Daniel Defense, a family-owned business in Georgia that has emerged as a trailblazer in an aggressive, boundary-pushing style of weapons marketing and sales.