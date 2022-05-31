QAnon Is 'All About Protecting Children' Until They Get Shot

Articles

[Above, At a New York State Trump rally in 2020, this woman's sweatshirt celebrates the QAnon conspiracy theory, Pride Month, and Freddie Mercury? - eds.]

This has been a hard week in America. They’re all hard weeks, but this one was particularly difficult. It was a glaring reminder of the violent cost of our country’s obsession with guns and weapons, and how conspiracy theories like QAnon help feed the paranoia that’s necessary to believe everybody should own an assault rifle. The fact that the QAnon world, not unlike its Republican leadership, hides behind children while allowing their actions and inaction to end in dead children as collateral damage is breathtaking and gut-punching all at the same time.

Let’s see what’s new with Q.

Here’s a reminder of why QAnon folks are truly dangerous.

UPDATE: QAnon 2022 U.S. Senate candidate Jo Rae Perkins has won the Republican primary for U.S Senate in Oregon. She will be the 5th 2022 QAnon congressional candidate to secure a spot on the general election ballot. https://t.co/vjEl7q4Xzfhttps://t.co/lblGA1sis8pic.twitter.com/h8Eq4AN1kf — Alex Kaplan (@AlKapDC) May 27, 2022 read more

