Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 31 May 2022 03:00 Hits: 4

Earlier this month, 1,000 musicians from 25 countries gathered together in Paris to play the Foo Fighters; "My Hero" in tribute to the late Taylor Hawkins.

Open thread below...

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/05/my-hero-times-1000