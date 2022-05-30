Another Red Seat On The Line No One Expects To Flip Blue?

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 30 May 2022 11:59 Hits: 5

Once the pandemic started, thousands of Angelenos moved to the outer suburbs and exurbs in San Bernardino County, already one of the fastest growing counties in the country.

The vast majority of the voters in CA-23 (formerly CA-08) live in San Bernardino and the data the political prognosticators use is not up to date. Their data shows a slight GOP lean-- R+2.6% but the county grew population by half a percent-- including over 11,000 people from Los Angeles in the last 12 months alone.

These are residents who don't know that the incumbent, Trumpist Republican Jay Obernolte, voted against certifying the elections, against the Equality Act, against COVID Relief, against lowering the cost of insulin, against prevent gas gouging, against stopping domestic terrorists, against relief for families in need of baby formula, etc.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/05/another-red-seat-line-no-one-expects-flip