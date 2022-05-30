The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

WATCH: Greg Abbott Gets Booed At Site Of Uvalde Shooting

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) faced heckling and jeers on Sunday as he arrived to meet President Joe Biden at the site of a school shooting in Uvalde.

In videos shared on Twitter, members of the crowd could be heard booing Abbott by name as he wheeled passed the Robb Elementary school sign.

Abbott was later seen speaking with the president. The governor has faced criticism for loosening gun regulations in the years before the shooting in Uvalde.

Watch the video clips below or at this link.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/05/greg-abbott-booed

