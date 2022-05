Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 30 May 2022 14:31 Hits: 3

Pretty remarkable little clip here, as Jason Selvig got up in front of the audience and thanked Wayne LaPierre for his contribution to the mass shooting epidemic in the United States. And at the end, the audience even clapped even as LaPierre himself looked bewildered by it all.

Brilliant.

We spoke directly to Wayne LaPierre at the NRA Convention and thanked him for all his thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/EfdDrgD4Af — The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) May 29, 2022

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/05/good-liars-thank-wayne-lapierre-all-his