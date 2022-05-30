The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Fox News Contributor Labels GOP 'Party Of Egregious Mass Shootings'

Fox News contributor Judith Miller argued that Republicans have become "the party of egregious mass shooting and uncontrolled guns" following a massacre at a school in Uvalde, Texas.

During an appearance on Fox News, Miller suggested that the shooting could have been prevented if Republicans would stop blocking gun safety laws nationwide.

"I think it really depends on the Republicans now. They must stop being the party of egregious mass shooting and uncontrolled guns," Miller told Fox News host Arthel Neville. "That has to stop. It's up to them."

