Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 29 May 2022 15:09 Hits: 2

Former President Trump was met with backlash for his bizarre reading of the names of victims of the tragic Texas elementary school shooting during his speech at the NRA convention on Friday night — which concluded with a … dance.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/trump-dance-nra-texas-shooting-victims