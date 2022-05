Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 29 May 2022 17:15 Hits: 2

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) on Sunday dismissed his fellow congressional Republicans’ talking points in the wake of the tragic elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

