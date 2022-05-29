Fred Guttenberg Corrects Ron Johnson's Idiocy

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 29 May 2022

Last week, Ron Johnson once again proved his depravity by claiming that the Texas school shooting in Uvalde happened because of CRT and "wokeness."

As one would expect, almost every Democrat in Wisconsin buried RoJo for this outstanding show of stupidity, ranging from all of his opponents in the fall election to other congressmen to Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers. And lest one thinks otherwise, the trashing of RoJo was a bipartisan affair, with tweets by John Anthony Castro and Representative Adam Kinzinger.

The coup de grace goes to Fred Guttenberg, who tragically, knows about losing a child in such a horrible fashion. Guttenberg got straight to the point and held nothing back:

No @SenRonJohnson, My daughter Jaime did not die because of wokeness or CRT. Your comments may be the dumbest, most pathetic yet trying to explain this. I think you are a fucking moron. I am Jaime's dad and I will not stop until you are fired.https://t.co/eMmfLcQtP0 read more

