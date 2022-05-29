The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Fred Guttenberg Corrects Ron Johnson's Idiocy

Last week, Ron Johnson once again proved his depravity by claiming that the Texas school shooting in Uvalde happened because of CRT and "wokeness."

As one would expect, almost every Democrat in Wisconsin buried RoJo for this outstanding show of stupidity, ranging from all of his opponents in the fall election to other congressmen to Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers. And lest one thinks otherwise, the trashing of RoJo was a bipartisan affair, with tweets by John Anthony Castro and Representative Adam Kinzinger.

The coup de grace goes to Fred Guttenberg, who tragically, knows about losing a child in such a horrible fashion. Guttenberg got straight to the point and held nothing back:

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/05/fred-guttenberg-corrects-ron-johnsons

