Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 30 May 2022 03:00 Hits: 4

Mrs. Betty Bowers addressed the NRA and congratulates them on being able to turn murder into a profit industry that is not only above the law but protected by it.

Now the really sad part. The video is from 2016. Nothing has really changed despite all the deaths that have occurred and keep occurring on a daily basis.

Open thread below...

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/05/mrs-betty-bowers-addresses-nra