Newsmax Host Gloats As Russian State TV Mocks New WH Press Secretary

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 29 May 2022 14:22 Hits: 5

This was actually broadcast on May 19th, but I just became aware of it and thought I'd share it. There's something deeply disturbing about how closely Newsmax, Fox News, and OAN align themselves with the propaganda efforts of Russian state television and their overt racism, xenophobia, and homophobia. Here, as Russian state tv disparaged the hiring of Karine Jean-Pierre as a "dark-skinned immigrant" with a "lucky skin tone and sexual orientation," Newsmax's Eric Bolling couldn't contain himself and giggled with glee. But I suppose white supremacists and fascists share similar traits everywhere. Far-right echo chambers.

Source: Newsmax

Not only was Eric Bolling roasting new WH Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, but Russian TV was, too. They were laughing at her first official day in front of the public, where, according to Russian TV, she "admits not being chosen for professional abilities."

I made this clip, because what Russian state TV pundits said was so outrageous. Of course, not everyone was aghast, people at Newsmax actually liked it. There I was, watching my clip of the Russians being played by Newsmax, which was then in turn re-broadcast by Russian state TV. pic.twitter.com/ZetmwaWmxo read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/05/newsmax-host-gloats-russian-state-tv