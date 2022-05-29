The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Newsmax Host Gloats As Russian State TV Mocks New WH Press Secretary

Newsmax Host Gloats As Russian State TV Mocks New WH Press Secretary

This was actually broadcast on May 19th, but I just became aware of it and thought I'd share it. There's something deeply disturbing about how closely Newsmax, Fox News, and OAN align themselves with the propaganda efforts of Russian state television and their overt racism, xenophobia, and homophobia. Here, as Russian state tv disparaged the hiring of Karine Jean-Pierre as a "dark-skinned immigrant" with a "lucky skin tone and sexual orientation," Newsmax's Eric Bolling couldn't contain himself and giggled with glee. But I suppose white supremacists and fascists share similar traits everywhere. Far-right echo chambers.

Not only was Eric Bolling roasting new WH Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, but Russian TV was, too. They were laughing at her first official day in front of the public, where, according to Russian TV, she "admits not being chosen for professional abilities."

