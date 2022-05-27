Inside The Anti-Abortion Movement’s Uber Successful Messaging Campaign

Articles

Published on Friday, 27 May 2022

The language and imagery of the anti-abortion movement are ubiquitous in American life.

From legislation called “fetal heartbeat” bills to a constitutional amendment named “Value Them Both” to references to “abortionists” and “fetal pain” in the leaked draft Supreme Court majority opinion — they have permeated American political life.

But the messaging hasn’t been restricted to the community of policymakers and activists who debate these issues.

