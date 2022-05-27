Abbott Will Send Video Address To NRA Convention Instead Of Going In-Person

Category: World Politics Hits: 1
A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things. This is TPM’s Morning Memo.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) office tells the Dallas Morning News that he won’t be attending the National Rifle Association’s convention in Houston on Friday as he had originally planned. Instead, Abbott will give another press conference at Uvalde, Texas on the elementary school shooting that killed 19 kids–and record a video address for the NRA.
One of former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows’ then-aides told the House Jan. 6 Committee that she saw Meadows burn documents in his office after a meeting with Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) sometime in the weeks after Trump lost the 2020 election, according to Politico.
Republican Colorado gubernatorial candidate Greg Lopez declared during a debate on Saturday that he would only pick a Christian to be his running mate–Muslims, Jews and atheists need not apply:
A New York state appellate court on Thursday upheld a judge’s order that Trump and his two eldest children, Ivanka and Don Jr., testify under oath in New York Attorney General Letitia James’ (D) civil investigation into the ex-president’s businesses. Trump could (and almost certainly will) bring the ruling to the New York Court of Appeals, the state’s highest court.
The White House announced that the President and First Lady Jill Biden will visit Uvalde, Texas on Sunday to meet the grieving families of the 21 victims (19 children and two adults) who were killed during a shooting at Robb Elementary School this week.
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), one of the only two Republicans on the House Jan. 6 Committee, officially announced on Thursday that she would be running for another term as Trump fights to take her down.
More than 20 former House Republicans have signed a letter urging House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Reps. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Mo Brooks (R-AL), Jim Jordan (R-OH), and Scott Perry (R-PA) to cooperate with the subpoenas they got from the House Jan. 6 Committee.
Remember what I said last week about Trump’s money-hungry emails getting more gentle with his devoted followers? That didn’t last long:
The Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 3-1 in Game 5 of the second round of the NHL playoffs last night, putting them in the lead by 3-2 babyyyyyyy.
Do you like Morning Memo? Let us know!
Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/morning-memo/abbott-video-address-nra-conference