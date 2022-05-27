Abbott Will Send Video Address To NRA Convention Instead Of Going In-Person

Articles

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things. This is TPM’s Morning Memo.

Everyone Wins!

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) office tells the Dallas Morning News that he won’t be attending the National Rifle Association’s convention in Houston on Friday as he had originally planned. Instead, Abbott will give another press conference at Uvalde, Texas on the elementary school shooting that killed 19 kids–and record a video address for the NRA.

Abbott’s change in plans came after he was pressed on the issue during his first Uvalde conference on Wednesday. The governor avoided saying at the time if he was still planning on going to the NRA meeting.

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) and Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) said after the shooting that they'd backed out of the conference before the shooting happened.

said after the shooting that they’d backed out of the conference before the shooting happened. Ex-President Donald Trump, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) are still going. Speaking of Cruz, check out the way he storms off when a British reporter presses him on why these mass shootings only happen on this scale in the U.S.:

Up In Smoke!

One of former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows’ then-aides told the House Jan. 6 Committee that she saw Meadows burn documents in his office after a meeting with Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) sometime in the weeks after Trump lost the 2020 election, according to Politico.

Perry was allegedly at the center of Trump’s scheme to weaponize the Justice Department as a desperate ploy to cling onto power. The Pennsylvania Republican’s been subpoenaed by the Jan. 6 panel.

Colorado GOP Guv Candidate Doesn’t Want Non-Christian To Be His Lt. Guv

Republican Colorado gubernatorial candidate Greg Lopez declared during a debate on Saturday that he would only pick a Christian to be his running mate–Muslims, Jews and atheists need not apply:

Torcaso v. Watkins (1961): No religious tests for state office-holders

Colorado GOP Governor candidate @LopezforCO: My Lieutenant Governor must be a Christian#cogov#copoliticspic.twitter.com/H6QFv0et3z May 24, 2022

Lopez also wants to do away with the popular vote and establish a Colorado electoral college system that would serve Republicans the governorship on a silver platter.

Trump Loses Appeal To Get Out Of Testifying In NY Civil Probe

A New York state appellate court on Thursday upheld a judge’s order that Trump and his two eldest children, Ivanka and Don Jr., testify under oath in New York Attorney General Letitia James’ (D) civil investigation into the ex-president’s businesses. Trump could (and almost certainly will) bring the ruling to the New York Court of Appeals, the state’s highest court.

Bidens To Travel To Uvalde On Memorial Day Weekend

The White House announced that the President and First Lady Jill Biden will visit Uvalde, Texas on Sunday to meet the grieving families of the 21 victims (19 children and two adults) who were killed during a shooting at Robb Elementary School this week.

Cheney Launches Reelection Bid

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), one of the only two Republicans on the House Jan. 6 Committee, officially announced on Thursday that she would be running for another term as Trump fights to take her down.

Ex-House GOPers Urge McCarthy To Cooperate With Jan. 6 Panel, McCarthy Ignores Them

More than 20 former House Republicans have signed a letter urging House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Reps. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Mo Brooks (R-AL), Jim Jordan (R-OH), and Scott Perry (R-PA) to cooperate with the subpoenas they got from the House Jan. 6 Committee.

You’ll be shocked to find out that McCarthy DGAF about the ex-GOP lawmakers’ plea, penning a defiant Wall Street Journal op-ed with Jordan declaring that House leaders shouldn’t participate in the committee’s investigation.

penning a defiant Wall Street Journal op-ed with Jordan declaring that House leaders shouldn’t participate in the committee’s investigation. Jordan reportedly demanded on Wednesday that the Jan. 6 committee hand over its evidence to him first before he kinda maybe sorta decides to cooperate. The GOP lawmaker told the panel members in a letter that if they give him what he wants, he could “adequately further respond to” their subpoena.

Trump Back To Bullying Fans Into Giving Him $$

Remember what I said last week about Trump’s money-hungry emails getting more gentle with his devoted followers? That didn’t last long:

Canes Lead Second Round Playoffs

The Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 3-1 in Game 5 of the second round of the NHL playoffs last night, putting them in the lead by 3-2 babyyyyyyy.

This is a work of art pic.twitter.com/Ai3fMKKtIC May 26, 2022

