Republicans And Mass Shooters Are High On Violence

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 28 May 2022 20:35 Hits: 3

Josh Marshall wrote this a few hours after the Uvalde shooting, and, regrettably, he's right:

The inability of the U.S. to do literally anything about the scourge of mass shootings is itself one of their greatest draws, the magnetic heart of their attraction. Mass shootings are fundamentally about losers, rage and the draw of total power. For a few minutes a school shooter holds the power of life and death. That power speaks for itself. But that’s only part of it. Nothing reinforces the power of the gun like the way a whole country remains in thrall to them. The gun — and all the fetishes and cultural baggage surrounding them — is the one totally unassailable, unchallengeable thing in American society.

It doesn’t matter how many kids get shot or what new turn of perversion is added to the stale choreography of the latest mass school shooting: Literally nothing happens. That is power.

... That power is so total it’s no surprise that angry losers flock to become part of it.