A Heartfelt Thank You To All Who Support C&L

We understand it's a tough time as summer approaches us, because of post-COVID ramifications. The world is still reeling after much of its economy shut down, but we wanted to thank everyone who was able, at this time to donate to our site in spite of everything and we really appreciate all of you who subscribe.

For those who haven't yet, if you are able to reach into your pockets and donate at least $25 on this last day, and maybe buy an ad-free subscription, that would be awesome.

