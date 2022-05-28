Jean-Pierre Helps NYT Reporter With His Homework

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 28 May 2022 22:58 Hits: 2

Well, someone get the smelling salts, it appears a New York Times reporter is:

a. unaware how government works, and

b. thoroughly invested in blaming Democrats for the malicious ills conceived and carried out by Republicans.

Oh, Michael Shear.

Shall we have a throwback to when this very same Michael Shear made a horrendous impression by doing the very same thing on DAY ONE of Joe Biden's presidency?

Yeah, looks like Shear hasn't learned much, and Biden's new press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre has about as much patience for him as Jen Psaki did, judging from the look on her face.

Here he is days after the horrific slaughter of 19 elementary school children and two teachers, blaming Pres. Biden for not somehow ordering Congress to lock themselves into a room until they solve the gun problem, as if he had that power.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/05/jean-pierre-michael-shear-nyt-uvalde