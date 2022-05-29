Tiffany Cross: White Replacement Theory Is 'Gangsta'

Articles

Sunday, 29 May 2022

Tiffany Cross explains who really replaces whom in our country. Spoiler alert: it might ruin Tucker Carlson’s day.

Starting with a clip of Tucker Carlson cackling like a deranged hyena at critics of his white supremacy, Cross told viewers, her tongue somewhat in cheek, “Well, this might be a surprise to many of you, but I actually think that white replacement theory is very legitimate. It is absolutely something to fear.”

But not at all for the reasons any of us might have been thinking. Because beginning with the Indian Removal Act, which forced relocation of thousands of Native Americans, also known as the Trail of Tears, whites saw people of color as “in the way” of fertile land they wanted for themselves. So they forced native peoples off their own land, then replaced them with white settlers.

“White replacement is deadly,” Cross said, noting that more than 4,000 Native Americans died in that forced relocation.

It didn’t stop there. There was the destruction of Black Tulsa, elections redistricting that replaced Black voters with white voters, the dismantling of Chinatowns across the country and on and on through the decades.

