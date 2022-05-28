Texas Spox: 'Wrong Decision' For Police Not To Take Immediate Action

Articles

Col. Stephen McCraw, the director of Texas Department of Public Safety admitted in Friday's press briefing that law enforcement wrongly chose not to breach the classroom door immediately.

"In the benefit of hindsight, where I'm sitting now, of course it was not the right decision. it was the wrong decision, period," said McCraw. "There's no excuse for that, again, -- I'm just telling you from what we know, we believe there should have been an entry, as soon as you can. When there's an active shooter, the rules change. It's no longer, okay, it's no longer a barricade, we don't have time."

"And by the way, Texas embraces active shooter training, active shooter certification, and that doctrine requires officers, we don't care what agency you're from, you don't have to have a leader on the scene. Every officer lines up, stacks up, goes and finds where those rounds are being fired and keep shooting until the subject is dead, period," he added.

Republican senators and congressmen like Ted Cruz and Andrew McCarthy continually claim that having more resources for law enforcement to be involved in all schools is one of their big solutions to these mass murders.

America saw firsthand that it is a fairy tale.

What transpired at Robb Elementary School disproves that notion entirely.

Schools cannot be set up at as war zones in every county, city, and state throughout the country.

