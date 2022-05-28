NRA's LaPierre Calls AR-15 Bans A Denial Of 'Human Right'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 28 May 2022

The disgraced head of the NRA, Wayne La Pierre, opened up today's convention by offering up meaningless affirmations of sorrow for the victims of Uvalde, while uttering mealy-mouthed words, lies and claims about Second amendment rights.

"Restricting the fundamental human right of law-abiding Americans to defend themselves is not the answer and never has been," La Pierre said, as if AR-15s have entered the list of human rights.

Really? Please give us examples of how an AR-15 saved an American life ever, much less more times than the 21 teachers and children that were slaughtered on Tuesday in Uvalde, Texas by AR-15's? Give us one example. Or those 10 people that were slaughtered in Buffalo. I'm sure the NRA Convention never mentioned them since they weren't white.

Then La Pierre lied as usual.

"Each year over one million law-abiding men and women use a firearm to save their own lives and the lives of their loved ones. That is over one million innocent Americans every year, who owe their lives and the lives of their loved ones to their second amendment rights," he boasted with no proof to back up his bullshit claim.

All the dead children who were murdered by an AR-15, as well as every innocent person owe their deaths to you the NRA. Way to go, Wayne.

Outside of that, show us your stinking data.

