Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 27 May 2022 15:05 Hits: 0

Primaried Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) revealed in a past-due financial disclosure that he purchased between $100,000 and $250,000 in Let’s Go Brandon cryptocurrency in late 2021.

Per the filing, Cawthorn sold some of the holdings 10 days later – after a promotional event that drew accusations of participating in a pump-and-dump scheme. Cawthorn reported that the value of the “partial sale” was also between $100,000 and $250,000.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/muckraker/cawthorn-held-at-least-100k-of-crypto-according-to-past-due-disclosure