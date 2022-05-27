The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Cawthorn Held At Least $100K Of Crypto, According To Past Due Disclosure

Category: World Politics Hits: 0

Cawthorn Held At Least $100K Of Crypto, According To Past Due Disclosure

Primaried Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) revealed in a past-due financial disclosure that he purchased between $100,000 and $250,000 in Let’s Go Brandon cryptocurrency in late 2021.

Per the filing, Cawthorn sold some of the holdings 10 days later – after a promotional event that drew accusations of participating in a pump-and-dump scheme. Cawthorn reported that the value of the “partial sale” was also between $100,000 and $250,000.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/muckraker/cawthorn-held-at-least-100k-of-crypto-according-to-past-due-disclosure

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version