Why 18-Year-Olds In Texas Can Buy AR-15s But Not Handguns

Published on Friday, 27 May 2022

This article was originally published at ProPublica, a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom.

The fact that the gunman responsible for this week’s massacre in Uvalde, Texas, was able to buy two AR-15s days after his 18th birthday highlights how much easier it is for Americans to purchase rifles than handguns.

Under federal law, Americans buying handguns from licensed dealers must be at least 21, which would have precluded Salvador Ramos from buying that type of weapon. That trumps Texas law, which only requires buyers of any type of firearm to be 18 or older.

