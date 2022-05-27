The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Five Things Republicans Pointed To After Uvalde Shooting To Avoid Gun Reform

Ted Cruz, Herschel Walker, Paul Gosar. Getty Images/TPM Illustration

Why mass shootings happen in America on a routine basis, making us an outlier among not just peer nations but virtually every nation, is unknowable. 

As Republicans helpfully point out in the wake of the mass murders of children, grocery shoppers, church goers, music lovers and the like, each shooting is unfathomably different from the one that came months, weeks, days before. 

Such an inscrutable problem, one with no identifiable common denominator to help elucidate, demands creative solutions. 

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/fivepoints/republicans-gun-shooting-doors-cruz-uvalde-texas

