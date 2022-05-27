Ted Cruz Blubbers About Unlocked Back Doors

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 27 May 2022 17:17 Hits: 5

Sen. Cruz was angry that the press brought up common sense gun measures after the Uvalde massacre that he started yelling that schools having unlocked doors is the real problem.

Cruz got embarrassed yesterday after a Sky News reported made him appear feeble trying to explain why only in America there are school massacres.

It's become a race to the bottom to see which Republican will offer up the most ridiculous and offensive excuses to support semi-automatic killing machines against passing meaningful legislation against assault weapons.

Sen. Cruz yelled at reporters about "the horror that played out across the street."

"The killer entered here. The same where the killer entered Santa Fe. Through a back door. An unlocked back door," Cruz preened.

Let's prosecute unlocked back doors. Jim Jordan must lead a committee investigating them. Maybe they are members of the woke mob?



Cruz ranted, "Including not having unlocked back doors, not having unlocked doors in class rooms and having one door that goes in and out of the school, having armed police officers at that one door.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/05/ted-cruz-blubbers-about-unlocked-back