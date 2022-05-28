The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Federal Court: Don, Don Jr, And Ivanka Must Testify

A New York appeals court ruled Thursday that former President Donald Trump and two of his adult children must sit for depositions as part of the state's ongoing civil probe into the Trump Organization's allegedly fraudulent business practices.

"A court has once again ruled in our favor and ordered Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Ivanka Trump to appear before my office to testify under oath," New York Attorney General Letitia James tweeted. "Our investigation will continue undeterred because no one is above the law."

A four-member appellate panel upheld a late-February decision by New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron, writing that he had "properly rejected appellants' arguments that the subpoenas issued by the [Office of the Attorney General] should be quashed."

James, a Democrat, subpoenaed Trump, Donald Jr., and Ivanka in December for documents and testimony. Just last month, Engoron held Trump in contempt for refusing to comply with his March 31 deadline to turn over documents to the attorney general's office.

