Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 27 May 2022 17:26 Hits: 3

Mail-in ballots that arrived on time but in envelopes missing dates handwritten by voters have been a flashpoint in recent elections in the key swing state, including a close Republican primary race.

(Image credit: Matt Slocum/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/05/27/1101779681/pennsylvania-undated-ballots-senate-race-oz-mccormick-recount