Friday, 27 May 2022

A federal judge's dismissal of former President Donald Trump's lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James allows her civil investigation into his business practices to continue.

(Image credit: Gene J. Puskar/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/05/27/1101801511/trump-lawsuit-new-york-attorney-general-dismissed-letitia-james