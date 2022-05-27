Uvalde Law Enforcement Press Conference Shows How Much Police Failed The Children

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 27 May 2022

Three days after the worst mass shooting of 2022, and the Uvalde law enforcement and Texas DPS has laid bare how utterly pathetic and failed their (non) response to a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School actually was. Each piece of information that comes out makes it even more obvious just how much they f*cked this up. In fact, I wonder how many lives could have been saved if law enforcement did ANYTHING. I mean, it is clear they took up to an hour to just watch from the outside of the school as a full classroom and 2 teachers were being held hostage. They didn't even try to get into the room because it was LOCKED. Windows? Didn't try. Break the door down? Nope. Just stood there waiting for a key. WAITING FOR A KEY. As kids were screaming and getting murdered.

Words escape me, truly. I have a masters degree in criminal justice. I worked in this field for years. But even a layman with basic common sense can see ALL the ways law enforcement failed. Across the board. There is, in fact, nothing they did right.

Today one of the the absolute worst pieces of news came out - the shooter was OUTSIDE the school for 12 minutes just walking around with his gun. Law enforcement watched him. None approached or tried to take him down. And then he just strolled into the school with his assault rifle.

