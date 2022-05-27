Republicans Tried And Failed To Silence Mallory McMorrow On Guns

Articles

Michigan Republicans have been blocking gun safety laws even after a mass shooting in their own state.

From Click on Detroit:

It’s been six months since the mass shooting at Oxford High School, and nothing pertaining to guns has changed in Michigan, despite attempts from Michigan Senate and House Democrats, who have introduced several proposed laws and changes. Democrats are in the minority in both state houses. After the Uvalde school shooting, which ended with 19 children murdered, along with two teachers, Michigan Democrats attempted to revive bills on the Senate floor, but were blocked by Republicans.

Even worse, the Republican-controlled senate adjourned early, for two days in a row, in order to block Democrats from speaking about Uvalde and the urgent need for better gun safety.

But McMorrow, a Democratic heroine for our time, refused to be silenced. She gave her speech on Twitter, instead. As of this writing, it has been viewed more than 691,000 times.

