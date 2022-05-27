Uvalde Police Have Never Dealt With This Kind Of Public Scrutiny

Category: World Politics Hits: 4
When I was a reporter, I dealt with varying, even extreme differences of professionalism and competence in local police departments. (Small-town police forces tend to be, shall we say, idiosyncratic -- and often corrupt.) I learned to recognize the smell of possible police misconduct and obfuscation, and what happened in Uvalde reeks to high heaven.
The actions of this police force indicate a department that knows it is unaccountable to anyone, and I guarantee you there's more there. Since the non-profit Texas Tribune is one of the best investigative publications out there, I'm confident they'll dig it out.
One place they might start is to sue to get a copy of UPD's updated policy & procedures manual -- which insurance companies require for liability coverage (at least on paper. Insurance companies are corrupt, too).
