Uvalde Police Have Never Dealt With This Kind Of Public Scrutiny

Friday, 27 May 2022

As an ex prosecutor from Uvalde, I can say based on my past interactions with Uvalde PD, you will never know the truth about what went down in that school until every inch of video tape is released to the press. — Sara Spector (@Miriam2626) May 27, 2022

When I was a reporter, I dealt with varying, even extreme differences of professionalism and competence in local police departments. (Small-town police forces tend to be, shall we say, idiosyncratic -- and often corrupt.) I learned to recognize the smell of possible police misconduct and obfuscation, and what happened in Uvalde reeks to high heaven.

The actions of this police force indicate a department that knows it is unaccountable to anyone, and I guarantee you there's more there. Since the non-profit Texas Tribune is one of the best investigative publications out there, I'm confident they'll dig it out.

One place they might start is to sue to get a copy of UPD's updated policy & procedures manual -- which insurance companies require for liability coverage (at least on paper. Insurance companies are corrupt, too).

