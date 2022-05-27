The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Far-Right Troll Army Gleefully Spreads Lie About Uvalde Shooter

Category: World Politics Hits: 4

Far-Right Troll Army Gleefully Spreads Lie About Uvalde Shooter

The conspiracist far right has a knack for taking horrifying tragedies and somehow making everything worse, from Alex Jones claiming that the Sandy Hook and Las Vegas massacres were “false flags” to Tucker Carlson promoting white-nationalist theories that fueled the recent mass killing in Buffalo. Tuesday’s school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 21 people—19 of them schoolchildren—dead is proving yet another opportunity for them to be, yet again, some of the worst human beings on the planet.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/05/right-wing-lies-uvalde-shooter-transgender

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version