Far-Right Troll Army Gleefully Spreads Lie About Uvalde Shooter

The conspiracist far right has a knack for taking horrifying tragedies and somehow making everything worse, from Alex Jones claiming that the Sandy Hook and Las Vegas massacres were “false flags” to Tucker Carlson promoting white-nationalist theories that fueled the recent mass killing in Buffalo. Tuesday’s school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 21 people—19 of them schoolchildren—dead is proving yet another opportunity for them to be, yet again, some of the worst human beings on the planet.

