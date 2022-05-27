Trump Bashes Kellyanne Conway For Telling The Truth

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 27 May 2022 17:00 Hits: 2

Kellyanne Conway, the former Trump IT Girl is now the Dissed Girl and is in the MAGA doghouse for writing in her new book that she told Trump he lost the 2020 election.



If you know anything about the jizztrumpet, then you knew he would react this way.

No one is ever allowed to tell the truth and admit Trump got creamed in the 2020 presidential election.

Either you lie or you die, metaphorically speaking.

Trump says Kellyanne Conway never told him he lost the 2020 election. In her new book she writes she “may have been the first person Donald Trump trusted in his inner circle who told him that he had come up short this time”https://t.co/pbYpAOjthtpic.twitter.com/y4ZnUgFvxb — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) May 26, 2022

Trump's proof is now all wrapped up into the much maligned and fact-checked to pieces 2000 Mules, the movie that was made by Dinesh (Trump pardoned me) D'Souza.

Poor pouty baby.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/05/trump-bashes-it-girl-kellyanne-conway