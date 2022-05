Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 27 May 2022 09:09 Hits: 1

Another mass shooting and lawmakers talk tough about gun safety — yet possibly getting nothing done. As some in Congress try to find common ground on background checks, can this time be different?

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/05/27/1101701883/democratic-senators-call-on-republicans-to-do-something-about-gun-safety