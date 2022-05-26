'F**K DeSantis!' Chants Gen Z Crowd At Florida Concert

Articles

Outside of the evangelical Florida legislators and those parents wanting to get on Fox News, many Floridians hate Gov. Ron DeSantis' "own the libs' only actions.

The TampaBay Times reports:

At her sold-out Reunion tour stop in the courtyard of the Cuban Club, hours after the deadliest elementary shooting since Sandy Hook, Phoebe Bridgers was not afraid to get political. “This is cool,” she said, greeting the crowd Tuesday. “F--k DeSantis. Everybody ready to say ‘gay’ on three?” Several thousand fans roared back, “GAYYYYYYYYY!”

The youth of Florida are tired of the Florida governor's homophobic and racist agenda and let it loose during a concert, as tweeted by Toby Gialluca #TheInsistence

More of this, please.

This is the replacement theory they should be worried about- a huge Gen Z crowd at a concert in FL last night screaming “ Fuck DeSantis!”

The young ppl are done with the epic fuckery of the #FascistGOPpic.twitter.com/zR9pRBgICz read more

