'F**K DeSantis!' Chants Gen Z Crowd At Florida Concert

Category: World Politics Hits: 3
Outside of the evangelical Florida legislators and those parents wanting to get on Fox News, many Floridians hate Gov. Ron DeSantis' "own the libs' only actions.
At her sold-out Reunion tour stop in the courtyard of the Cuban Club, hours after the deadliest elementary shooting since Sandy Hook, Phoebe Bridgers was not afraid to get political. “This is cool,” she said, greeting the crowd Tuesday. “F--k DeSantis.
Everybody ready to say ‘gay’ on three?”
Several thousand fans roared back, “GAYYYYYYYYY!”
The youth of Florida are tired of the Florida governor's homophobic and racist agenda and let it loose during a concert, as tweeted by Toby Gialluca #TheInsistence
More of this, please.
Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/05/f-k-desantis-chants