Rick 'Mister Personality' Scott Tries To Wow Them In New Hampshire

After President Joe Biden devoted an entire speech earlier this month to shredding the 11-point tax-hike plan created by Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, Scott chose the high ground.

“Joe Biden is unwell. He’s unfit for office. He’s incoherent, incapacitated and confused," Scott told reporters, suggesting Biden should resign. "He doesn’t know where he is half the time. He’s incapable of leading and he’s incapable of carrying out his duties.”

It was both gross and notable, since Scott, the Senate GOP campaign chair, wouldn't defend his own plan on the merits after spending months trying to clean up the fallout resulting from it.

But Friday night saw a turn of karmic retribution: As Scott sought to skewer a Democratic female senator at a New Hampshire GOP fundraiser, he couldn't seem to remember her name or exactly where he was or what her problem was, except to say that, "she's not nice to anybody."

