Jimmy Kimmel: Now Is The Time To Be Loud And Stay Loud

Jimmy Kimmel gave a comedy-free monologue regarding the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. He landed every punch and didn't hold anything back. He ended it with a powerful three minute video showing the appalling disconnect between rational Americans and the NRA controlled Republicans.

Interestingly, WFAA-TV in Dallas/Fort Worth failed to show the monologue in its entirety. The TV station claimed that this was because the news ran late and they had to run their commercials. Funny thing is that on other occasions when programming goes long - such as sporting events or other breaking coverage, they can run their shows in their entirety on a delay. So why didn't they do that this time?

Anyway, I agree with Jimmy. If our elected leaders won't change the gun laws, it's down to us to change our elected leaders.

