California Advances Gun Control Bill Modeled On Texas Abortion Law

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 26 May 2022 10:40 Hits: 4

The California Senate advanced a package of gun control bills hours after the Uvalde shooting, and one of them is a Governor Newsom-sponsored bill that, like the Texas abortion law, deputizes private citizens to enforce it:

From U.S. News & World Report:

The California rule would allow private citizens to sue anyone who manufactures, distributes or sells so-called “assault weapons” or ghost guns or parts in the state. And, just as importantly, it would provide incentive to do so, with an end goal of removing such weapons from circulation.

U.S. News notes that legal experts and Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor predicted that the Texas law would be copied elsewhere but used for other purposes. Now, it has, and for the purpose of saving lives instead of ruining them:

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/05/california-advances-gun-control-bill