Why The Usual GOP Plans To Protect Our Children Didn't Work

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 26 May 2022 12:18 Hits: 4

Lawrence O'Donnell last night did a painstaking analysis of why Ted Cruz and Greg Abbott are so full of sh*t about their so-called plans to keep kids safe from being slaughtered in schools.

" 'This was totally predictable.' That's what Beto O'Rourke said today when he provided the only unpredictable moment in the unfolding story of mass murder at a Texas elementary school," he said.

"The mass murder that occurred yesterday was predictable. We just could not tell you the exact location that it was going to occur or the exact day that it was going to occur. It is now predictable that a virtually identical shooting will occur again in Texas and in other states. What has been said in the aftermath has also been totally predictable. But Beto O'Rourke's crashing of the news conference by Greg Abbott was not predictable. Beto O'Rourke went to that news conference in Uvalde, Texas to listen and then to tell Greg Abbott and other Republican elected officials on the stage, quote, 'this is on you.' "

The shooting -- right now when you are doing nothing. No! This is totally predictable. Sir, you are out of line! sir, you are out of line! sir, you are out of line. please leave this auditorium. [inaudible] i can't believe you are a sick son of a bleep. -- [inaudible] It is on you. read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/05/why-usual-gop-plans-protect-our-children