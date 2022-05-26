The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Florida Republican Jackass Threatens The President

Republican state Rep. Randy Fine of Florida on Wednesday openly threatened President Joe Biden in the wake of the deadly massacre in Uvalde, Texas by saying the man who "claims to be our president" tries to mobilize the political will to impose gun control restrictions in the United States.

"I have news for the embarrassment that claims to be our President — try to take our guns and you’ll learn why the Second Amendment was written in the first place," tweeted Fine less than a day after at least 19 students and two teachers were slaughtered by a gunman in Texas.

As Democratic state Rep. Anna Eskamani, who represents the 47th District, wrote in response, the remarks by Fine were hard to interpret as anything other than a threat of violence.

