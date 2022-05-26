Herschel Walker's Babbling Response To Uvalde Shooting

Articles

Thursday, 26 May 2022

Georgia's Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker gave an incoherent and babbling response to Fox News today, on how he would stop the mass murders after 19 students were massacred in Texas.

The Fox and Friends trio put on their kid gloves (to soft sell all Republican candidates) to interview Walker as they broached the Robb elementary school shooting.

Kilmeade then laid it out the underhanded pitch for Walker.

"The president within hours comes out and says it's because Republicans don't want to stand up to the NRA. That's the problem and we should get assault weapons off the streets.." Kilmeade said. "Things were much better when the assault weapons ban was in place. An expanded background check and raise the age limit to 21 to buy a gun."

"Where does Herschel Walker stand on that? That will be an issue when you try to get that Senate seat," Kilmeade asked.

"It's always an issue. They want to score political points," Walker said.

Walker wants to look into the person that did the shooting.

"Cain killed Abel and that's the problem that we have," Walker said.

So that's the problem in America. Cain killed Abel.

Huh? WTF do Cain and Abel have to do with these massacres? I know Walker seems to only know Bible references when being interviewed, but the shooter wasn't anyone's "brother" in the latest massacre. And Cain didn't murder children either.

