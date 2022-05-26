The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Ron Johnson Tries To Flee Through Locked Door To Avoid Reporter

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) refused to answer a question about gun background checks on Wednesday.

CNN's Manu Raju caught up with Johnson in a Senate hallway following the mass shooting at a school in Uvalde, Texas. The senator immediately tried to avoid the CNN reporter by fleeing through a door that turned out to be locked.

"In the wake of this shooting, why not expand background checks, including on firearms and all gun sales?" Raju asked.

Johnson, however, pretended not to notice the reporter who was inches from him.

"Why not expand background checks?" Raju pressed.

Johnson continued ignoring Raju until the senator eventually found an unlocked door and disappeared.

According to the Brady Campaign, Johnson has received $1,269,486 from the National Rifle Association.

