Miami Heat Opens Game With Call To Action On Gun Violence

Way to go, Miami Heat!

On Wednesday night, the Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals opened with a moment of silence for the victims of the Uvalde mass shooting.

Then the announcements took a turn:

"The Heat urges you to contact your state’s senators by calling 202-224-3121 to leave a message demanding their support for commonsense gun laws. You can also make change at the ballot box. Visit heat.com/vote to register and let your voice be heard this fall."

Marco Rubio was not amused by what he obviously saw as a threat to his 2022 re-election campaign. So he replied on Twitter with classic whataboutism.

screen_shot_2022-05-26_at_11.04.23_am

Many people replied to him with a version of "go **** yourself"

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/05/miami-heat-opens-game-call-action-gun

