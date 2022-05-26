Dan Patrick Wants To Pray The School Shootings Away

Articles

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick joined Laura Ingraham on Fox News (of COURSE) and claimed the only way to stop massacres in schools like Uvalde, Texas is to pray away the bad character of America.

He doesn't suggest a similar solution for abortion, isn't that interesting?

The segment began as Patrick clutched pearls over Beto O'Rourke interrupting a Texas press conference by Governor Greg Abbott.

Abbott once again offered thoughts and prayers to devastated families. Beto O'Rourke wants action against assault rifles.

O'Rourke's courage seemed to inflame Texas Republicans more than the actual massacre of nineteen elementary students.

Patrick actually admitted he's been through a lot of disasters and shootings in Texas. Why is that, Dan?

One of Patrick's "solutions" is to limit the number of exit doors in elementary schools to just two, and always keep them locked.

See the problem was the door wasn't locked. Has Dan Patrick ever considered fire codes? Did he ask the fire marshals about his plan?

Patrick also proposed redesigning every high school in the state of Texas because they are too spread out. Sure, that will happen.

When a Republican then can't offer any real answer to the problem of assault weapons gunning down our children, they immediately become devout Christians to appease the Evangelical MAGA cult.

Patrick said, "This problem, Laura, is a much bigger problem than the infrastructure, the gun issue, the mental health issue -- we are a sick society."

