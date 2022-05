Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 26 May 2022 01:02

U.S. lawmakers will vote Thursday on whether to impose stricter background checks on gun sales after the second-worst mass school shooting in the nation's history earlier this week. VOA Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson reports.

Read more https://www.voanews.com/a/us-congress-weighs-ways-to-prevent-mass-shootings-/6590009.html