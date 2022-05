Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 25 May 2022 17:13 Hits: 2

FBI Director Christopher Wray on Wednesday will appear before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee to discuss President Biden's proposed fiscal 2023 budget.

Before his testimony, Wray is expected to address the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

The proceedings begin at 2 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Read more https://thehill.com/news/3501317-watch-live-fbi-director-wray-testifies-before-senate-panel/