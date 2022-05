Articles

Wednesday, 25 May 2022

Rumors, misinformation and conspiracy theories were rampant on right-wing social media before verifiable information came out about the gunman who took at least 21 lives at a Texas elementary school.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/05/25/1101307609/soon-after-the-uvalde-shooting-conspiracy-theories-took-off-among-the-far-right