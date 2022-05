Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 25 May 2022 20:49 Hits: 4

The Biden administration came to office promising to revive a nuclear deal with Iran, but for months officials have said time is running out. The top negotiator is briefing Congress on the stalemate.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/05/25/1101307658/its-unclear-whether-the-u-s-and-iran-will-return-to-the-2015-nuclear-deal