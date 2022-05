Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 25 May 2022 21:14 Hits: 3

Two House subcommittees are holding hearings on the baby formula crisis. One will focus on the Food and Drug Administration and the formula makers. The other will look at the effects of the shortage.

