Russian Diplomat Resigns Post Over War In Ukraine

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 25 May 2022 19:23 Hits: 4

Well, this is certainly brave. Bondarev not only gives up his career but also puts his life in some danger now as Russian dissidents in Putin's Russia are almost always dealt with harshly.

Speaking to the BBC, Mr Bondarev said he had "not seen any alternative" than to resign: "I don't think it will change a lot, frankly, but I think it may be one little brick into the bigger wall which would eventually be built. I hope so."

Source: Associated Press

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — A veteran Russian diplomat to the U.N. Office at Geneva says he handed in his resignation before sending out a scathing letter to foreign colleagues inveighing against the “aggressive war unleashed” by Russian President Vladimir Putin in Ukraine. Boris Bondarev, 41, confirmed his resignation in a letter delivered Monday morning after a diplomatic official passed on his English-language statement to The Associated Press. “For twenty years of my diplomatic career I have seen different turns of our foreign policy, but never have I been so ashamed of my country as on Feb. 24 of this year,” he wrote, alluding to the date of Russia’s invasion. read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/05/russian-diplomat-resigns-post-over-war