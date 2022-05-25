NRA Agrees To Gun Ban — But Only In The Room Where Trump Speaks

Articles

Well, someone doesn't want to be in a room filled with gun-totin' Republicans, and guess who it is?

That's right, kids, the guy whose campaign set a record for most money received from the NRA — a staggering $30 million — Donald J. Trump.

The NRA has the unmitigated gall to move forward with their national convention just days after the worst school shooting in our nation's history, in the same state where that shooting took place, and their KING requires that no guns be present in the room where he makes his speech.

According to David Corn, for NPR,

[A]udience members at the group's annual meeting, being held this year in Houston, won't be able to carry guns during his address. ... According to the NRA, the Secret Service is taking control of the hall during Trump's speech and is prohibiting attendees from having firearms, firearms accessories and knives. Ammunition, laser pointers, pepper spray, toy guns, backpacks and other items also won't be allowed. The Secret Service will search attendees with magnetometers before they enter the hall, the NRA said. read more

